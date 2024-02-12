Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 17,600 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,850 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. NetApp comprises approximately 2.1% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Skba Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of NetApp worth $11,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 40.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $90.76. The stock had a trading volume of 190,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,260. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.13 and a 200 day moving average of $80.84. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.