Skba Capital Management LLC Takes Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Skba Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after buying an additional 8,831,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.50. 68,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,081. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $85.01. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.32.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

