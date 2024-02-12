Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Shares Gap Down to $11.66

Shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.66, but opened at $11.35. Sky Harbour Group shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 1,872 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Sky Harbour Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 85.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sky Harbour Group Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sky Harbour Group by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sky Harbour Group in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sky Harbour Group by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26,748 shares during the period. 0.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

