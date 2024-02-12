Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.11.

SKWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Insider Activity at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $109,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,979,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,878,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKWD. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $7,538,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 14.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Free Report

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.