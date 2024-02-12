Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) and SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Financial Survey

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) and SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Smith Micro Software and SS&C Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software 0 0 3 0 3.00 SS&C Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86

Smith Micro Software presently has a consensus target price of $3.44, suggesting a potential upside of 345.27%. SS&C Technologies has a consensus target price of $67.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.12%. Given Smith Micro Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than SS&C Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software $48.51 million 1.14 -$29.28 million ($0.42) -1.84 SS&C Technologies $5.43 billion 2.78 $650.20 million $2.42 25.19

This table compares Smith Micro Software and SS&C Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SS&C Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Micro Software. Smith Micro Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SS&C Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Micro Software and SS&C Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software -58.82% -16.33% -12.67% SS&C Technologies 11.42% 16.77% 6.40%

Risk and Volatility

Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SS&C Technologies has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.9% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SS&C Technologies beats Smith Micro Software on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc. engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging. It also provides ViewSpot, a retail display management platform that offers on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and other retailers; and technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions. Its products and services allow professionals in the financial services and healthcare industries to automate complex business processes and are instrumental in helping its clients to manage information processing requirements. The company's software-enabled services include SS&C GlobeOp, Global Investor and Distribution Solutions, Bluedoor, SS&C Retirement Solutions, Black Diamond Wealth Platform, CRM Solutions, Advent Managed Services, Advent Data Solutions, ALPS Advisors, and Virtual Data Rooms, as well as pharmacy, healthcare administration, and health outcomes optimization solutions. Its software products comprise portfolio/investment accounting and analytics software, portfolio management software, trading software, automation solutions, and banking and lending solutions, as well as research, analytics, risk, and training solutions. The company also provides professional services, including consulting and implementation services to assist clients; and product support services. It operates in the United States; the United Kingdom; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific and Japan; Canada; and the Americas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.

