SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) Short Interest Update

SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, an increase of 538.1% from the January 15th total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SOBR Safe Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of SOBR Safe stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.71. 22,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,389. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. SOBR Safe has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of SOBR Safe

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOBR. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of SOBR Safe during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SOBR Safe by 608.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 18,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SOBR Safe by 118.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOBR Safe during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOBR Safe during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SOBR Safe

SOBR Safe, Inc, a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company offers SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification.

