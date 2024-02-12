Sonen Capital LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Sonen Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Waters by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Waters by 39.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Waters from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.38.

Shares of Waters stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $321.52. The stock had a trading volume of 108,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,319. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $341.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.33.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

