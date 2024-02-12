Sonen Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Sonen Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 46.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Itron by 18.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 1.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Itron by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Itron stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.66. 82,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,298. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $79.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

