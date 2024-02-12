Sonen Capital LLC Buys 1,543 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Sonen Capital LLC grew its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. AECOM accounts for 1.2% of Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,456,608,000 after buying an additional 1,317,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,833,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,376,000 after buying an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,427,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,268,000 after buying an additional 112,357 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 106,750.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,215 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,463. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ACM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.60.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.69. The company had a trading volume of 236,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,345. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $94.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 198.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

