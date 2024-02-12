Sonen Capital LLC Buys 457 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Sonen Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTEK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,176,191.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,760 shares of company stock worth $7,794,178 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.62. The stock had a trading volume of 66,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,387. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $131.19 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.11.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

