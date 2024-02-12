Sonen Capital LLC Buys 5,053 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sonen Capital LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 1.1% of Sonen Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $609,991.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,421. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $609,991.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,421. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,925.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,679 shares of company stock worth $9,367,280. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.91. 1,084,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,215,181. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

