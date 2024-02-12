Sonen Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Sonen Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Equifax comprises about 1.4% of Sonen Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 70.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 55.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth $44,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.53.

Equifax Trading Up 2.4 %

Equifax stock traded up $6.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $255.26. 187,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,670. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $255.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.45%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.