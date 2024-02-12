Sonen Capital LLC Increases Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sonen Capital LLC boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises 1.7% of Sonen Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.28. The stock had a trading volume of 546,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $153.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.54.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

