SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZUS) Short Interest Update

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 286. SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of -1.10.

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.1372 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF

About SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF ( NASDAQ:NZUS Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

