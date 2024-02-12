SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.58

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.58 and last traded at $49.58, with a volume of 69754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.25.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

