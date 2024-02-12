SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.37

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.37 and last traded at $71.31, with a volume of 881181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.63.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 68,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.