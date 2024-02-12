SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 96.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208,825 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 1.8% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $517.35. 210,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,458. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.41. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $517.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

