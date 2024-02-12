Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $86.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $83.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Spectrum Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.86.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

SPB opened at $85.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.86, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 63.89% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $692.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,006.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Spectrum Brands news, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 1,053 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,024.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Maura bought 20,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,006.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 194.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after purchasing an additional 999,459 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth $47,501,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $35,216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 48.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,913,000 after purchasing an additional 396,155 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $22,965,000.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

See Also

