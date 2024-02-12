Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives $7.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Trading of Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 526,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 224,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 328,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 66,315 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 49.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 78,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 72.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 109,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $176.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. Spruce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.37.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

