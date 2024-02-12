Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives $7.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 20th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPRB
Institutional Trading of Spruce Biosciences
Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $176.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. Spruce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.37.
Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spruce Biosciences Company Profile
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Spruce Biosciences
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.