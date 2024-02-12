Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Standard Motor Products has raised its dividend by an average of 32.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Standard Motor Products Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of SMP stock opened at $40.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $41.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.02 million, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SMP
Standard Motor Products Company Profile
Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Standard Motor Products
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Uber quadruples EPS estimates, but is growth decelerating?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 stocks set to benefit from record Valentine’s Day spending
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Tradeweb is a disruptive pure play on financial market liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.