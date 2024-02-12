Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Position Raised by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after acquiring an additional 684,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,771,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,946,000 after acquiring an additional 548,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $124.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,578. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.19. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

