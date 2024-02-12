Stephens Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Regional Management from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Regional Management stock opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $221.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.49. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 53.73 and a current ratio of 53.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Regional Management by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Regional Management by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Regional Management by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Regional Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

