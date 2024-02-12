Stephens Trims Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Target Price to $19.00

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $21.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

