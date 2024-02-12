Stephens Trims Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Target Price to $19.00

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.
Civista Bancshares Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $21.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68.
Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civista Bancshares
About Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
Further Reading
