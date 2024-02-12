STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock. Q3 Asset Management increased its stake in shares of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,482 shares during the period. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF makes up 7.2% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned 49.42% of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF worth $18,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TUGN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,094. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $24.09.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Announces Dividend

About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.2348 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th.

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

