Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.
In related news, insider Mavrik Corp. purchased 100,000 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$555,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer David Purdy purchased 90,000 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$487,791.00. Also, insider Mavrik Corp. purchased 100,000 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$555,000.00. Company insiders own 22.95% of the company’s stock.
Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.
