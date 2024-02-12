Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of ContextLogic Call Options (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 10,182 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 421% compared to the typical volume of 1,955 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

ContextLogic Trading Up 39.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContextLogic

Shares of NASDAQ WISH traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,166,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,364. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. ContextLogic has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $32.10. The company has a market cap of $150.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the third quarter worth $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth $30,000. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

