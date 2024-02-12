StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Performance

NYSE:BTX opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 4.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

