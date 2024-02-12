StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of FENG opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.71. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%.
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
