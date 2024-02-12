StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sirius XM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $4.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.98.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sirius XM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Sirius XM by 49.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

