StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.86.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,487.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 156,660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after buying an additional 704,700 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.