StockNews.com Downgrades IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.31.

NYSE:IQV opened at $218.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.16. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $234.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

