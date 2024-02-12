StockNews.com Downgrades Unilever (NYSE:UL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of Hold.

Get Unilever alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UL

Unilever Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever

UL stock opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.14. Unilever has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Unilever by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.