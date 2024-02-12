StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE CANF opened at $2.06 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 143.59% and a negative net margin of 1,146.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $756,000. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

