StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CANF
Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Up 3.0 %
Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 143.59% and a negative net margin of 1,146.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $756,000. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Can-Fite BioPharma
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Can-Fite BioPharma
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.