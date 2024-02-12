StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Stock Up 0.0 %
ENGlobal stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.35. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a negative return on equity of 398.63%.
Institutional Trading of ENGlobal
About ENGlobal
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
