StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Up 0.0 %

ENGlobal stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.35. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a negative return on equity of 398.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 1st quarter worth $1,064,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ENGlobal by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ENGlobal by 492.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 208,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

