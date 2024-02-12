StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $129.95 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $85.63 and a 1 year high of $130.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.33.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Institutional Trading of McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 210.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 37.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 211.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

