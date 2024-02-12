StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $129.95 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $85.63 and a 1 year high of $130.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.33.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.
McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.
