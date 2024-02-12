StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Trevena by 10,526.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Trevena in the second quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

