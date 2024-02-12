StockNews.com Lowers AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.56.

Get AGCO alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:AGCO opened at $115.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. AGCO has a 1 year low of $109.81 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.