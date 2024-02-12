Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Has $6.27 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 353,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 5.8% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 921,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,995,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 330,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 12,327 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $20.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.06. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

