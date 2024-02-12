Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Sells 191 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 61,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $249.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.35 and its 200 day moving average is $225.04. The company has a market capitalization of $351.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.18 and a twelve month high of $249.15.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

