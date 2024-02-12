SunCoke Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the energy company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

SunCoke Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. SunCoke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 61.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

SXC opened at $11.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $938.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.14. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $520.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. SunCoke Energy’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SunCoke Energy

Institutional Trading of SunCoke Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 574.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 1,615.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 142.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 193.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunCoke Energy

(Get Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.