Susquehanna Increases Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $130.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.43.

Get Impinj alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Impinj

Impinj Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Impinj

NASDAQ PI opened at $110.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.20. Impinj has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $144.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 2.04.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $89,849.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,533,440.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 325 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $26,367.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,872.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $89,849.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,533,440.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,565 shares of company stock worth $473,718 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Impinj by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period.

About Impinj

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.