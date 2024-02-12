Susquehanna Raises Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $625.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $500.00 to $625.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Saia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $468.89.

SAIA opened at $565.27 on Thursday. Saia has a 52-week low of $244.69 and a 52-week high of $568.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $446.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.58.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Saia will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total value of $935,851.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total value of $935,851.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,113 shares of company stock valued at $11,844,200. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Capital International Investors increased its position in Saia by 5.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,515,000 after buying an additional 136,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Saia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,815,000 after buying an additional 39,660 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Saia by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,105,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,662,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Saia by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,616,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Saia by 68.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,755,000 after buying an additional 325,031 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

