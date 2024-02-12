Susquehanna Raises Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $135.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.36.

SYNA opened at $112.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 1.61. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $67.73 and a 1-year high of $129.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.28.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.26 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $93,553.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,816.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $454,515,000 after acquiring an additional 341,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,692,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,691,000 after acquiring an additional 72,044 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,131,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,500,000 after acquiring an additional 116,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,181,000 after acquiring an additional 217,460 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 67.1% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,374,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,376,000 after acquiring an additional 551,959 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

