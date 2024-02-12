Sykon Capital LLC Takes $304,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,293,289.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,550 shares of company stock worth $67,168,751. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.0 %

CrowdStrike stock traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $326.14. 921,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,886. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.64 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The firm has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,521.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.92.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.