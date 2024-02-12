Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $105.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Synaptics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.36.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
In other news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $93,553.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,816.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 67.1% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,374,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,376,000 after buying an additional 551,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Synaptics by 75.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,030,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,981,000 after buying an additional 443,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $34,790,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 1,255.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,991,000 after buying an additional 365,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $454,515,000 after buying an additional 341,905 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
