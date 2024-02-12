Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Short Interest Up 50,540.0% in January

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,200 shares, a growth of 50,540.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.1 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNCRL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.00. 175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,922. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $20.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

