Syverson Strege & Co Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $287.51. 22,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,703. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $219.44 and a twelve month high of $287.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.61.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

