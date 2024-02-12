Syverson Strege & Co Has $1.17 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.5% of Syverson Strege & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Syverson Strege & Co owned about 0.05% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 53,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 227,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 53,656 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after buying an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 280,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.07. 197,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,381. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

