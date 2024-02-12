Syverson Strege & Co Sells 17,493 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Syverson Strege & Co cut its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,493 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises about 6.1% of Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $13,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.2% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP remained flat at $30.08 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 82,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,514. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

