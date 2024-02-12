T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $1,952,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 56.2% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.41. The stock had a trading volume of 552,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,652. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $165.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.23 and its 200-day moving average is $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $32,130,913.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 690,905,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,895,752,057.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,665.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $32,130,913.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 690,905,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,895,752,057.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,478,114 shares of company stock valued at $401,983,851 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

